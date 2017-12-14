Blake Shelton Appears On Gwen Stefani Christmas TV Special

The title track from Stefani's new Christmas project by the same name was written and performed by the lovebirds on the album and on the show. Also joining the former No Doubt front woman were Chelsea Handler, who played a naughty Elf on the Shelf, actor Kim Jeong, Ne-Yo and Seth McFarlane who sang a tune with the 'Queen of Christmas."

Stefani posted, 'It was incredible to write with @BlakeShelton & share the stage for a song that is so joyful & Christmas-y!" See the tweets here.