Ian Flanigan Helps Tribute Blake Shelton On Final The Voice Episode

(2911) Ian Flanigan was Blake Shelton's 2020 finalist on The Voice, where Shelton dubbed him a "once-in-a-lifetime vocalist." On Tuesday, May 23rd, Ian returned to the stage that made him a star to honor Shelton's tenure, and to share in an emotional tribute send-off. Joined by other finalists from all the past seasons, Ian said goodbye in the only appropriate way, serenading Shelton with Green Day's iconic anthem, "Good Riddance (Time of Your Life)".

Since wrapping his season, Ian has consistently released fan-favorite singles such as "Grow Up" featuring Blake Shelton, "Last Name On It," "Devil In My Hands," and "Under A Southern Sky," showing not only his versatility as a singer but also as a songwriter. Recently featured by American Songwriter, Cowboys & Indians, Fox News, KTLA, Music Mayhem, Sounds Like Nashville, The Music Universe, and more, Flanigan continues to relate to everyone he encounters, one listener at a time.

Flanigan released his acoustic version of "Devil In My Hands" in April - the first single off STRONG: The Muscle Shoals Sessions EP. The full EP drops on July 28th, 2023. This newly released, Muscle Shoals acoustic version has been dubbed a "southern rock vibe," where "Ian's voice really shines through on his incredibly personal song."

"Devil In My Hands" is a song I wrote about my early years of sobriety, and the time I spent in Georgia. One of my favorites to play live, and we captured that feeling in this acoustic version down in Muscle Shoals, at Noble Steed Studios." - Ian Flanigan

In addition to premiering the single, Whiskey Riff debuted the intimate and inspiring "Devil In My Hands" acoustic video which was filmed in historic Muscle Shoals, Alabama. Described by critics as "Gritty," "Bluesy," and "Reflective," the song is an expression and embodiment of Ian's continued songwriting expertise.

On May 29th, Ian's latest video for "Under a Southern Sky" will premiere on The Country Network and to find out how anyone can watch from Android, iOS, Roku, Apple TV, and their website please click here. The video can also be seen on Stirr Channel 345, Freebie TV, Sling Local Now, LG TV Channel 343, and Sony PlayStation.

This June, country music fans can find him performing at this year's CMA Fest with show details posted here.

Ian Flanigan On Tour:

01 Jun The Palace Theatre / Stamford, Ct.

09 Jun CMA Fest / Nashville, Tenn.

11 Jun Lucchese Bootmaker / Nashville, Tenn.

24 Jun Historic Catskill Point / Greendale, N.Y.

07 Jul K Frog Summer Concert Series / Temecula, Ca.

29 Jul Levitt At The Falls / Sioux Falls, S.D.

17 Aug Artpark / Lewiston, N.Y.

19 Aug St. Joseph's Health Amphitheater at Lakeview / Syracuse, N.Y.

23 Aug Eddie's Attic / Decatur, Ga.

24 Aug The Walker Center / Wilkesboro, N.C.

