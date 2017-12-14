Imagine Dragons and Walk the Moon Added to 'New Year's Rockin' Eve'

Imagine Dragons will perform live on New Year's Eve from the Allstate Fan Fest in New Orleans ahead of the Allstate Sugar Bowl. Walk the Moon will also be in New Orleans, performing for the second annual Central Time Zone countdown.

The bands will join previously announced artists Camila Cabello, Nick Jonas, Kelly Clarkson, Shawn Mendes, Charlie Puth, Khalid, BTS, Kane Brown, Marshmello and Sugarland. Read more here.