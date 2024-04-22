Imagine Dragons Announce 'LOOM' Album and North American Tour

Imagine Dragons have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, "LOOM", which features their recently released single "Eyes Closed", on June 28th and will be hitting the road to support the record.

The upcoming tour is billed as their biggest North American headline tour to date and is set to kick off on July 30th in Camden, NJ at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. It will run until October 22nd where it will wrap up at the famed Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.

Fans were given a small taste of the new album earlier this month when the band debut the lead single "Eyes Closed" along with a music video. Frontman Dan Reynolds said at the time, "After taking some time off the road and spending time catching up with family and loved ones, I finally have felt the desire to go back to the sonic places that originally brought me the most joy, but with a new outlook and mentality.

"The world looks much different after being a band for more than a decade. But some things will always remain the same. It's finding that right balance of nostalgia and freshness that brings me the most joy in the studio. We had a lot of fun making this one and hope you enjoy it too."

July 30, 2024 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

August 2, 2024 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater

August 4, 2024 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center

August 6, 2024 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center

August 8, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage

August 12, 2024 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre

August 14, 2024 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake

August 16, 2024 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre

August 18, 2024 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre

August 20, 2024 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center

August 22, 2024 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live

August 23, 2024 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion

August 26, 2024 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater

August 28, 2024 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion

August 30, 2024 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre

September 1, 2024 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre

September 4, 2024 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion

September 6, 2024 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman

September 8, 2024 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature's Arena

September 28, 2024 - Seattle, WA, The Gorge Amphitheatre

September 29, 2024 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater

October 2, 2024 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre

October 5, 2024 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 6, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre

October 9, 2024 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater

October 11, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre

October 17, 2024 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre

October 20, 2024 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre

October 22, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl

