Imagine Dragons Announce 'LOOM' Album and North American Tour

Imagine Dragons have announced that they will be releasing their new studio album, "LOOM", which features their recently released single "Eyes Closed", on June 28th and will be hitting the road to support the record.
The upcoming tour is billed as their biggest North American headline tour to date and is set to kick off on July 30th in Camden, NJ at the Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. It will run until October 22nd where it will wrap up at the famed Hollywood Bowl in Los Angeles.
Fans were given a small taste of the new album earlier this month when the band debut the lead single "Eyes Closed" along with a music video. Frontman Dan Reynolds said at the time, "After taking some time off the road and spending time catching up with family and loved ones, I finally have felt the desire to go back to the sonic places that originally brought me the most joy, but with a new outlook and mentality.
"The world looks much different after being a band for more than a decade. But some things will always remain the same. It's finding that right balance of nostalgia and freshness that brings me the most joy in the studio. We had a lot of fun making this one and hope you enjoy it too."
July 30, 2024 - Camden, NJ - Freedom Mortgage Pavilion
August 2, 2024 - Wantagh, NY - Northwell Health at Jones Beach Theater
August 4, 2024 - Holmdel, NJ - PNC Bank Arts Center
August 6, 2024 - Mansfield, MA - Xfinity Center
August 8, 2024 - Toronto, ON - Budweiser Stage
August 12, 2024 - Clarkston, MI - Pine Knob Music Theatre
August 14, 2024 - Burgettstown, PA - The Pavilion at Star Lake
August 16, 2024 - St. Louis, MO - Hollywood Casino Amphitheatre
August 18, 2024 - Tinley Park, IL - Credit Union 1 Amphitheatre
August 20, 2024 - Noblesville, IN - Ruoff Music Center
August 22, 2024 - Bristow, VA - Jiffy Lube Live
August 23, 2024 - Columbia, MD - Merriweather Post Pavilion
August 26, 2024 - Virginia Beach, VA - Veterans United Home Loans Amphitheater
August 28, 2024 - Charlotte, NC - PNC Music Pavilion
August 30, 2024 - West Palm Beach, FL - iTHINK Financial Amphitheatre
September 1, 2024 - Tampa, FL - MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre
September 4, 2024 - Dallas, TX - Dos Equis Pavilion
September 6, 2024 - Houston, TX - The Cynthia Woods Mitchell Pavilion presented by Huntsman
September 8, 2024 - Ridgedale, MO - Thunder Ridge Nature's Arena
September 28, 2024 - Seattle, WA, The Gorge Amphitheatre
September 29, 2024 - Ridgefield, WA - RV Inn Style Resorts Amphitheater
October 2, 2024 - Wheatland, CA - Toyota Amphitheatre
October 5, 2024 - Chula Vista, CA - North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 6, 2024 - Phoenix, AZ - Talking Stick Resort Amphitheatre
October 9, 2024 - Albuquerque, NM - Isleta Amphitheater
October 11, 2024 - Salt Lake City, UT - Utah First Credit Union Amphitheatre
October 17, 2024 - Denver, CO - Red Rocks Amphitheatre
October 20, 2024 - Mountain View, CA - Shoreline Amphitheatre
October 22, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Hollywood Bowl
