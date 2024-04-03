Imagine Dragons Premiere 'Eyes Closed' Video

(The Oriel Company) Imagine Dragons have released a brand-new genre-smashing single entitled "Eyes Closed" (KIDinaKORNER/Interscope) along with an accompanying music video.

This future-facing anthem co-mingles elements of alternative, rap, electronic, and rock. Industrial production bumps beneath deftly rhymed verses laced with swaggering attitude. Against a backdrop of gritty hip-hop beat-craft spiked with jarring synths and string swells, frontman Dan Reynolds charges forward with unapologetic and uncompromising cadences that culminates with a confident proclamation, "I could do this with my eyes closed."

About the song, Imagine Dragons frontman Dan Reynolds commented, "After taking some time off the road and spending time catching up with family and loved ones, I finally have felt the desire to go back to the sonic places that originally brought me the most joy, but with a new outlook and mentality. The world looks much different after being a band for more than a decade. But some things will always remain the same. It's finding that right balance of nostalgia and freshness that brings me the most joy in the studio. We had a lot of fun making this one and hope you enjoy it too."

