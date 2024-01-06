Imagine Dragons Received SoundExchange Hall Of Fame Award - 2023 In Review

Imagine Dragons Received SoundExchange Hall Of Fame Award was a top 23 story of Nov. 2023: (SpinLab) SoundExchange, the premier music tech organization powering the future of music, announced today that diamond-certified GRAMMY Award-winning band Imagine Dragons has been awarded a SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award for being among one of the most streamed creators in the organization's 20-year history.

"Imagine Dragons is one of those bands that you know will be around a long time," said Michael Huppe, President and CEO of SoundExchange. "Since their 2012 debut, they've churned out hit songs like 'Radioactive,' 'Demons,' and 'Believer' that continue to influence their genre. SoundExchange is happy to recognize Imagine Dragons as Hall of Fame artists for their enduring creativity and popularity."

Imagine Dragons members include lead singer Dan Reynolds, guitarist Wayne Sermon, and bassist Ben McKee. The group was presented with the SoundExchange Hall of Fame Award before their sold-out performance at Tampa, Florida's MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Amphitheatre.

