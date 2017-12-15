Luke Bryan Plays New York Hospital For The Holidays

Bryan surprised patients with live performances of songs including "Play It Again," and "Huntin', Fishin', and Lovin' Every Day," and passed out tablets and noise-canceling headphones among other gifts.

"I think Musicians on Call, just the whole fabric of what it's about, me being a musician, being able to participate, knowing that this is going on in so many hospital rooms across the country," Bryan said in a video message. "Knowing that this is spreading so much love and joy and making so many people hopefully have a better day." Read more here.