Luke Bryan Streams New Single 'Southern And Slow'

(UMG) Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan releases a new song "Southern and Slow" today across all digital platforms. "Southern and Slow," the third song off a forthcoming album, was written by Matt Dragstrem, Josh Thompson and Chase McGill and co-produced by Jeff Stevens and Jody Stevens.

"'Southern and Slow' reflects on simple times," said Luke. "Those picture-perfect moments like the sun setting behind a water tower, honey dripping off a spoon, well, it doesn't get much country'er than that. Let's slow it down southern style because this life seems to be moving faster than ever."

Luke's current radio single "But I Got A Beer In My Hand," the follow up single to his 30th career #1 "Country On," is climbing the charts.

Earlier this week Luke announced the final dates of his record-breaking Las Vegas headlining engagement at Resorts World Theatre and tomorrow night he brings his "Country On Tour" back home to Nashville's Bridgestone Arena. The Georgia native talks about his success and how he reached career moments like these and the help he has received along the way in this week's People Magazine cover story.

