Jon Pardi and Luke Bryan Team Up With 'Cowboys and Plowboys'

(UMG Nashville) ACM and CMA Award-winning artist Jon Pardi and Five-time Entertainer of the Year Luke Bryan today released their new collaboration, "Cowboys and Plowboys." Written by Rhett Akins, Jacob Rice and Cole Taylor, "Cowboys and Plowboys" was initially teased by both Pardi and Bryan online this week, and is out everywhere now. The newest single from Pardi premiered on country radio today, with an official impact date of Monday, October 16th.

"I've always looked up to Luke as a songwriter and an artist, and he's a great friend. We've been on tour together and he's been someone that has inspired me along the way and always had my back. We've been excited to put this song out for a long time, and I can't wait for people to hear it," said Jon.

"When the writers sent this song I couldn't stop listening to it and I'm so glad it worked out for Pardi to be the one I got to sing it with," said Luke. "He is one of the most genuine artists I know. What you see is truly what you get and I respect what he continues to build."

The single marks the first new music from singer/songwriter/producer Pardi since his latest critically-acclaimed album, Mr. Saturday Night. Pardi recently kicked off the North American leg of the Mr. Saturday Night World Tour in Knoxville, TN, and will next head to Brookings, SD, Omaha, NE, and St. Louis, MO starting October 19th. After being invited by Country legend Alan Jackson in a surprise moment on stage during Stagecoach, Pardi is set to be inducted into the Grand Ole Opry on October 24th as the first native Californian to ever do so ahead of the release of his debut Christmas album, Merry Christmas From Jon Pardi, on October 27th. Named a "hero in the making" (Variety), Pardi has earned six No. 1s on country radio to date and is noted for his "long-lasting mark on the genre" (MusicRow) and his impressive ability to carve out his own path creating "the kind of country music multiple generations came to know, and love can still wok on a mass scale" (Variety).

On November 8, Luke and NFL superstar Peyton Manning will return to host "The 57th Annual CMA Awards" to be broadcast live from Nashville's Bridgestone Arena (8:00-11:00 PM/EST) on ABC. And in 2024, Luke, Katy Perry and Lionel Richie will return as celebrity judges for their seventh season on ABC's American Idol.

