Luke Bryan, HARDY and Old Dominion Lead Watershed Festival Lineup

(The GreenRoom) Watershed Festival announced today that headliners Luke Bryan, HARDY and Old Dominion are set to descend on the scenic Gorge Amphitheatre in George, Washington on Friday, August 2 through Sunday, August 4.
It was also revealed the three-day, two-stage festival's main stage will host performances from Maddie & Tae, The Cadillac Three, Terri Clark, Ashland Craft, Riley Green, Brian Kelley, Pecos & The Rooftops, Dee Jay Silver, Josh Ross, Dylan Scott, Cole Swindell, Zach Top and Koe Wetzel.
Gearing up for its' 12th year, Watershed continues to bring trending newcomers to the stacked second stage lineup, the "Next From Nashville" stage. 'Shedders' will get a glimpse of country music's most exciting new acts including Kassi Ashton, Graham Barham, Sadie Bass, Annie Bosko, Aidan Canfield, Jade Eagleson, Mae Estes, Zandi Holup, Greylan James, Meg McRee, Madeline Merlo, Meghan Patrick, Matt Schuster, Austin Williams and Jake Worthington.
Passes for the highly-anticipated summer event will go on-sale beginning next Friday, January 26 at 10am PT at WatershedFest.com.
