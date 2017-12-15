Richie Sambora On Possible Bon Jovi Reunion At Rock Hall Induction

Now that their induction is official, Sambora is ready to talk about rejoining his former bandmates onstage. It's been several years since a rift in Bon Jovi saw Sambora depart for other projects. Now that the band is getting lifetime achievement honors, he's looking forward to the momentous occasion.

Sambora says he doesn't know which three songs the band will play: "No idea. As I said, I haven't talked to anybody," he told Rolling Stone. "I'm sure these conversations will happen. Personally, I'm cool. I'm easy. I'm happy to be there. I'm not worried about what's going to go on, really. I'm just going to say, 'Thanks a bunch.' Honestly, I'm glad I get to do what I do for a living. That's some crazy s—. Let's face it."

With regards to recent conversations with Jon Bon Jovi, Sambora says, "It's been a couple of years. There's been some texts back and forth. There ain't no malice or anything like that."

Meanwhile, Sambora's optimistic that former bassist Alec John Such will join the party on Bon Jovi's big night. Read more here.