Bon Jovi Premiere 'Legendary' Video and Announce 'Forever' Album

Bon Jovi are celebrating their 40th anniversary with the release of their brand new single and music video entitled "Legendary", the first taste of their forthcoming album.

The band have announced that they will releasing their 16th studio album, "Forever" on June 7, 2024 via Island Records. Jon Bon Jovi said of the effort, "This record is a return to joy. From the writing, through the recording process, this is turn up the volume, feel good Bon Jovi."

full coverage communications also shared: The commemoration of BON JOVI's 40th anniversary year continues tonight at the SXSW Conference, when HULU premieres Thank You, Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story.

The career-spanning four-part docu-series will have its official debut on HULU on April 26th. This marks the first-ever docu-series on the band's history that has been made with full cooperation from all past and present members of BON JOVI. The docu-series is a ROS production, the banner of filmmaker Gotham Chopra.

BON JOVI: FOREVER - track listing

1. Legendary

2. We Made It Look Easy

3. Living Proof

4. Waves

5. Seeds

6. Kiss The Bride

7. The People's House

8. Walls Of Jericho

9. I Wrote You A Song

10. Living In Paradise

11. My First Guitar

12. Hollow Man

