Bon Jovi Premiere 'Christmas Isn't Christmas' Video

(Island Records) Bon Jovi have shared an official video for their new original holiday song "Christmas Isn't Christmas," which was released last month on Island Records.
Jon Bon Jovi said of the songwriting and recording: "Christmas Isn't Christmas is a song that I wrote about family. The sentiment that Christmas really isn't Christmas without YOU which can bring up a lot of memories for people.
"I also liked to turn it around and know that because of you Christmas IS Christmas." Watch the video below:
