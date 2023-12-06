.

Bon Jovi Premiere 'Christmas Isn't Christmas' Video

12-06-2023
Bon Jovi Premiere 'Christmas Isn't Christmas' Video

(Island Records) Bon Jovi have shared an official video for their new original holiday song "Christmas Isn't Christmas," which was released last month on Island Records.

Jon Bon Jovi said of the songwriting and recording: "Christmas Isn't Christmas is a song that I wrote about family. The sentiment that Christmas really isn't Christmas without YOU which can bring up a lot of memories for people.

"I also liked to turn it around and know that because of you Christmas IS Christmas." Watch the video below:

Related Stories
Bon Jovi Premiere 'Christmas Isn't Christmas' Video

Bon Jovi Get Festive With 'Christmas Isn't Christmas'

Van Halen, Aerosmith and Bon Jovi Stars Possible New Supergroup

KISS, Alice Cooper and Jon Bon Jovi Frontman TV Premieres Announced

Bon Jovi Launching U.S. Arena Tour This Spring

News > Bon Jovi

Share this article: Share on Facebook Share on Twitter Share on Reddit email this article

advertisement
Day In Rock

Paul McCartney Tributes Wings Bandmate Denny Laine- Rush Have Discussed Continuing With Another Drummer- more

Rush Legend Geddy Lee Releases 'The Lost Demos'- April Wine's Myles Goodwyn Dead At 75- Paul McCartney & Wings Expand 'Band on the Run'- more

Reviews

Holiday Gift Guide: Sammy's Beach Bar Platinum Rum and Beach Bar Cocktails, KURU Footwear, More

Holiday Gift Guide: Vinyl Edition - The Kinks, Allman Brothers, The Cranberries, Rory Gallagher, more

Caught In The Act: KISS Farewell at the Allstate Arena

Holiday Gift Guide: Concert Tickets

Everclear - Live at The Whisky a Go Go

Latest News

Paul McCartney Tributes Wings Bandmate Denny Laine

Rush Have Discussed Continuing With Another Drummer

Bon Jovi Premiere 'Christmas Isn't Christmas' Video

Taking Back Sunday Announce North American Tour

Hot Water Music Announce 30th Anniversary Tour

The Cult Releasing 40th Anniversary Edition of 'Dreamtime'

Limp Bizkit Plot 2024 Loserville Tour

Sister Hazel Recruit Train's Pat Monahan For Lyrics for Life Concert