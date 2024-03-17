Jon Bon Jovi Talks Current Relationship With Richie Sambora

Bon Jovi frontman Jon Bon Jovi says that he is not on bad terms with former guitarist Richie Sambora, but says that he is not contact with cofounding member who left the band in 2013.

The vocalist made the comments during an interview with Ultimate Classic Rock to discuss the upcoming four-part documentary series "Thank You Goodnight: The Bon Jovi Story", that will premiere next month.

He was asked if he had talked to Sambora about what going to be in the series and Jon responded, "Not a word. That was [director] Gotham Chopra. This wasn't a puff piece and this was no bullsh*t. This is not us behind the scenes pulling strings. Oh, no, no, no. They interviewed Richie in London. I wasn't there. I had nothing to do with it. No, I still haven't seen the [finished] product."

Bon Jovi went on say that he is not on bad terms with Sambora, but has not be in contact lately. He explained, "We're not in contact because he's not in the organization any longer.

"Doesn't mean that there's not love forever, but it's 11 years ago that he just didn't show up anymore. And there were emotional issues that he was dealing with as a single dad, and there were substance abuse issues that, you know ... Phil X had to show up one time, and then Phil X had to show up another time. And then, again, there's a show that night. What are we gonna do?"

Jon went on to talk about the band's new album, "Forever", which will arrive on June 7th. Read that part of the interview here.

