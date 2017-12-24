Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' First Album To Go 33 Times Platinum 2017 In Review

Michael Jackson's 'Thriller' First Album To Go 33 Times Platinum was a top 17 story of February 2017: (Radio.com) Michael Jackson's Thriller is one of the most important pop cultural documents of the 20th century for its artistic impact and sheer commercial clout. Few albums come close to touching its sales, and Thriller has been synonymous for "massive hit" since its release in 1982.
Even in death, Jackson's album sales continue to run up the score: The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) just certified Thriller 33-times platinum, a first.
The new plaque was presented at the home of Epic Records chairman L.A. Reid, where executives from Sony and Columbia Records celebrated the milestone, reports Billboard. Read more here.