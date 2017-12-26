Vic Mensa Arrested For Felony Gun Charge 2017 In Review

Vic Mensa Arrested For Felony Gun Charge was a top 17 story of March 2017: (Radio.com) After getting stopped for allegedly running a red light and having tinted windows, rapper Vic Mensa was arrested on Feb. 28 at about 2:20 p.m. PST in Beverly Hills.
The rap star was charged with having the wrong permit for a gun that he was carrying in his car, according to a representative from the Beverly Hills Police Department.
Police arrested Mensa and confiscated the gun once they discovered the permit was from another state, Billboard reported. He spent a night in jail and received a felony count for carrying a concealed weapon. He was released on $35,000 bail. Read more here.