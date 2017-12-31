Gwen Stefani Sued Over Stage Rushing Incident 2017 In Review

A legal document obtained by Pitchfork reads in part: "During the course of and in the midst of Stefani's musical performance, Stefani unilaterally announced via her microphone and the loud speakers throughout PNC Pavilion that all patrons in the lawn seating area should come to the reserved seating area and the front of the performance stage, including announcing 'Just fill in anywhere you like! Who cares about your lawn chairs? You can get new ones!"

"This announcement created a stampede rush of patrons from the lawn seating area through the reserved seating area and toward the front of the performance stage, with people knocking over and breaching the security barricades and other security matter, jumping over seats in the reserved seating area, and pouring in through the aisles separating the various sections of the reserved seating area". Read more here.