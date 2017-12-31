Justin Bieber Graffiti Drama Ends With $6,000 Donation 2017 In Review

Justin Bieber Graffiti Drama Ends With $6,000 Donation was a top 17 story of July 2017: (Radio.com) Justin Bieber's Brazilian legal drama has come to a close. The 'Sorry" singer made a $6,000 donation to a cancer hospital to settle charges related to a 2013 graffiti incident.
Four years ago, Bieber was photographed 'tagging" an abandoned hotel. Bieber obtained permission to spray paint a nearby sports facility--but opted to tag the Hotel Nacional for 'security reasons," reports the BBC.
The charges ('defacing a building or urban monument by graffiti or other means" ) were punishable by one year in jail or a fine. On the same trip, Bieber was accused of trashing his hotel room, visiting a brothel and swearing at photographers. Read more here.