Dio Disciples' Guitarist Explains Goal Of Hologram Tour was a top story on Friday: (Gibson) Earlier this year, the Dio Returns tour was announced featuring a hologram of the late hard rock vocalist Ronnie James Dio, backed by his old band. However, the idea of reincarnating deceased musical legends as holograms is a deeply polarizing issue among fans.
Responding to critics of the concept, Dio Disciples' guitarist Craig Goldy tried to set minds at ease, saying, "Whenever we do a Dio Disciples concert, in my heart it's a memorial service in the form of a concert." He goes on to say, "The hologram is supposed to be a gift to the fans, plain and simple - given in the same spirit in which Ronnie gave."
He points out that many fans never got to see every side of Ronnie James Dio live: "Some people never got to see Ronnie on stage with Sabbath and Rainbow - some of these holograms eventually will bring back those days, too. This is something that's done in the name of love, honor, missing him and respect, nothing else - and that is the truth." Read more - here.
