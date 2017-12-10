Dio Disciples' Guitarist Explains Goal Of Hologram Tour

Responding to critics of the concept, Dio Disciples' guitarist Craig Goldy tried to set minds at ease, saying, "Whenever we do a Dio Disciples concert, in my heart it's a memorial service in the form of a concert." He goes on to say, "The hologram is supposed to be a gift to the fans, plain and simple - given in the same spirit in which Ronnie gave."

He points out that many fans never got to see every side of Ronnie James Dio live: "Some people never got to see Ronnie on stage with Sabbath and Rainbow - some of these holograms eventually will bring back those days, too. This is something that's done in the name of love, honor, missing him and respect, nothing else - and that is the truth." Read more - here.