Charli XCX's New Mixtape is Coming This Month
02-01-2017
(Radio.com) Charli XCX announced the pending arrival of her new mixtape with a little help from a cardboard Justin Bieber. The singer appeared with a friend on Instagram Live:

Her scene partner used the stiff cutout as a ventriloquist dummy and prompted the announcement: "Yo XCX--I hear you got a bomb ass mixtape!" and she responded, "Yeah, Biebs, it's dropping at the end of Feb."

Charlie XCX fans have a couple items in 2017 to look forward to: In addition to the February mixtape, she'll drop the long-awaited follow up to Sucker, the EP that put her on the map. See the announcement here.

