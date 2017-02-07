Phil Anselmo Slams Antisocial Media and Divisive Media

The former Pantera singer made the comments when he was asked about biased media during an interview with Matal Wani late last month. He said, "I can't even go to my local newspaper [website] without seeing some [bs] divisive [bs] - I say again - article written with the blurring of linear time. And it's, like, man, no, I'm not buying into this. 'Cause, really, I just clicked on to this page to find out what the f***ing New Orleans Saints [were doing]. It's, like, f***! I don't need to read all this f***ing s---, man. Just tell me who the f***ing Saints are gonna sign.

"It's not that I'm against social media, but it's, like… There are imperfections, like with anything. Life is one giant imperfection, but still we deal and we cope. And I deal and cope with social f***ing media, which is truly antisocial media.

"It'd be one thing if they could put out their divisive articles, but it's a whole another thing to put in a comments section. No matter what line of work you may be in - you could be writing about social climate of America in general, you could write about music, you could write about boxing, you could write about football - with the comments section, everybody's an expert, everybody's a mind reader, everybody is… You know, they know better than you do. And I'm calling bulls---. I'm calling absolute [bs] on that. I am." Watch the full interview here.