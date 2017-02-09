Katy Perry Launches Global Scavenger Hunt For Fans

Perry posted two new clues on Twitter Wednesday (February 8th), announcing in the first, "Plot Twist." In the brief video she shared, Perry's hands are seen plugging headphones into a disco ball while the camera zooms in on her manicure. "Find Me" her nails read.

In a second post shortly thereafter, she shared a link to a #ChainedToTheRhythm Map with locations all over the world. There are disco balls in each location and it looks as though fans will get a sneak peek of Perry's new song "Chained to the Rhythm" by plugging into each one. They're encouraged to share the lyrics they hear by using the hashtag to Read more here.