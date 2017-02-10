Of Mice & Men Added To Welcome To Rockville Festival

The festival, now in its seventh year, is scheduled to take place at the Metropolitan Park along the St. Johns River in Jacksonville, Florida on April 29th and 30th.

A Perfect Circle, Def Leppard and Soundgarden will be the headliners and the event will also feature performances from The Offspring, Mastodon, Coheed and Cambria, Chevelle, Alter Bridge, Seether,The Dillinger Escape Plan, Rival Sons and more. See the daily lineup below:

Saturday, April 29: Soundgarden, A Perfect Circle, The Offspring, Mastodon, Coheed and Cambria, The Pretty Reckless, Pierce The Veil, In Flames, Highly Suspect, Of Mice & Men, Eagles of Death Metal, All That Remains, Starset, Dinosaur Pile-Up, I Prevail, Crobot, Volumes, As Lions, Frank Carter & The Rattlesnakes, Badflower, Goodbye June, The Charm The Fury

Sunday, April 30: Def Leppard, Chevelle, Papa Roach, Alter Bridge, Seether, Three Days Grace, AAmarth, In This Moment, The Dillinger Escape Plan, Gojira, Motionless In White, Nothing More, Rival Sons, Beartooth, Every Time I Die, Attila, KYNG, Sylar, Fire >From The Gods, Cover Your Tracks