Danger Danger, Trixter Supergroup Tokyo Motor Fist Stream New Song

The track comes from their debut self-titled album, which is set to be released on February 24th. "To say that I'm excited for the world to hear Tokyo Motor Fist would be an understatement," says Steve Brown. "Working on this project with my Rock and Roll Brothers Ted Poley, Greg Smith & Chuck Burgi was a total blast....We had fun and it shows in the performances and in the music! As a songwriter I couldn't be happier with the way the songs came together. Fans of Trixter, Danger Danger, Def Leppard , Bon Jovi and Cheap Trick will get the best of all those worlds."



Ted Poley added: "Working with guys of this caliber was amazing. I was excited to collaborate with my long time friend Steve Brown, who is not only a really great songwriter and guitarist but also an insanely cool producer! The band sounds great and very high energy.

"The vocals of Steve and I along with his SHREDDING guitar, combined with the World Class rhythm Powerhouse section of Greg Smith and Chuck Burgi is amazing, what a cool band - the sound is HUGE. But it's the songs that drew me into making this album in the beginning and the record is full of catchy songs with massive choruses and great melodies and sounds BIG BIG BIG! I am beyond THRILLED with the final result and I hope you will be too." Check out the new song here.