Devin Townsend Project Announce U.S. Tour

The new run of dates will include both headline dates as well as Devin Townsend Project added as a new support act for stops on the upcoming Opeth and Gojira tour.

Townsend has recruited Thank You Scientist to support them on all of the headline dates and ONI will be along for all of those shows with the exception of May 14th in Cincinnati.

Devin had the following to say about the new trek, "Continuing on our run to support Transcendence, we are coming back to America for a quick run with Opeth and Gojira as well as some additional dates to get us to and from those shows.

"We are many places this year and are trying to make sure we take advantage of our geographic locations as we roll. The band keeps getting stronger and we look forward to seeing you there!"

Devin Townsend Project Headline Dates:

Friday, April 28th - Pomona, CA @ The Glass House

Saturday, April 29th - Flagstaff, AZ @ The Orpheum

Sunday, April 30th - Albuquerque, NM @ Sunshine Theater

Tuesday, May 2nd - St Louis, MO @ The Ready Room

Thursday, May 4th - Cleveland, OH @ House of Blues

Friday, May 5th - Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr Smalls

Sunday, May 14th - Cincinnati, OH @ Bogart's

Dates with Opeth & Gojira:

Saturday, May 6th - Philadelphia, PA @ Electric Factory (also Mastodon)

Sunday, May 7th - Sayreville, NJ @ Starland Ballroom

Tuesday, May 9th - Chicago, IL @ The Vic Theatre

Thursday, May 11th - Denver, CO @ Red Rock Amphitheatre

Friday, May 12th - Kansas City, KS @ Arvest Bank Theatre

Saturday, May 13th - Indianapolis, IN @ Egyptian Room