Devin Townsend Project Release Live Orchestra Performance Of Classic Song
The Devin Townsend Project have released the first video from their forthcoming live orchestra package "Ocean Machine - Live at the Ancient Roman Theatre Plovdiv', which is set to be released on July 6th. The new clip is the for the performance of the tsong "Truth" and was captured during the band's special show in September of last year at Ancient Roman Theatre in Plovdiv, Bulgaria where they were joined by the Orchestra of Plovdiv State Opera to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the "Ocean Machine" album. Devin had this to say, "Hey there, Devin T here, taking a second to bring myself up for air from writing :) After a long and arduous process, the concert myself and the DTP performed in Plovdiv Bulgaria is finished, and here is your first view of it, 'Truth'.
