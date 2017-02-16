Felix Martin Releases Matt Zane Directed 'Flashback' Video

The "Flashback" video was directed by Matt Zane and showcases Martin along with his bandmates Kilian Duarte and Victor A. Carracedo. Felix had this to say about the track, "I wanted this song to sound like thunder, fast cars, flashes... really fast stuff, that sort of thing. The idea came to me after a really stressful day in Los Angeles.

"All of the traffic congestion and warm weather, and then the relief I felt when I got home. I wrote almost the whole song right as I returned home that day. For this video, we wanted to have the band play around bright lights and flashes, as it reflects the mood of the track.

"Musically, I wanted to have a really heavy sounding guitar without using distortion. The whole thing is played using chords with percussion, always keeping a groove going and clean tones with flashy delays. This song is very band-based, where we are all playing the same thing, as we were all part of a rhythm section." Watch the video here.