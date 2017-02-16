Unaired Lukas Graham Jimmy Kimmel Performance Goes Online

The Danish band performed a medley of their song "You're Not There" with "Take The World By Storm," during the television broadcast, which can be viewed here.

They also played "Drunk In The Morning" which has been released by the late night talk show as a web exclusive. Check it out here. The appearance on the show followed the group's performance with Kelsea Ballerini during the Grammy Awards this past weekend.

They performed a mashup of their hit song "7 Years" and Ballerini's "Peter Pan". Check out the Grammy duet here.