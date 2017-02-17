The One Hundred Release 'Dark Matters' Video

02-17-2017

.

The One Hundred have released a new music video for their track 'Dark Matters'. The song is first taste fans are getting from the group's forthcoming album which will be out later this year.



The Jeb Hardwick directed clip can be seen here. Frontman Jacob Field had this to say, ''We know we've kept you guys in suspense for a while, but we are BACK and 'Dark Matters' is just the beginning. We can't wait to hit the road for our debut headline tour as well. 2017, LETS DO THIS!" That tour is scheduled to kick off with a UK leg beginning in Southampton on May 1st and wrapping up on May 18th in Berlin at Maze. The band will also be appearing at this year's Download festival in June. The One Hundred Tour Dates:

05/01 UK Southampton, Joiners

05/03 UK Bath, Moles

05/04 UK Plymouth, Underground

05/05 UK Cardiff, Clwb Ifor Bach

05/06 UK Nottingham, Rock City Basement

05/08 UK Glasgow, The Garage

05/09 UK Leeds, The Key Club

05/10 UK Birmingham, Asylum 2

05/11 UK London, Boston Music Room

05/13 UK Manchester, Rebellion

05/15 France Paris, Backstage by the Mill

05/16 Germany Cologne, Blue Shell

05/17 Germany Hamburg, Hafenklang

05/18 Germany Berlin, Maze