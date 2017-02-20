George Harrison Pop-Up Exhibition Announced

The exhibition will include George Harrison's handwritten lyrics and personal commentary on his songs, pictures from the family albums, and original portraits of Harrison by Shepard Fairey. Rare limited editions on display will include: I Me Mine, Songs by George Harrison 1 and 2, Concert for George, Fifty Years Adrift and Live in Japan.

The pop-up store will include framed prints and books by artists including: Ringo Starr, Yoko Ono, Ronnie Wood, and Sir Peter Blake. A special I ME MINE package has been created for the exhibition, consisting of the new book, a poster and book bag; the first 100 customers will receive copies signed by Shepard Fairey.

I Me Mine was originally published by the specialist book publisher, Genesis Publications in 1980. It became the first of many collaborations between George and Genesis founder, Brian Roylance. In conversation with his friend and former Beatles press officer Derek Taylor, and in a first-person commentary that accompanies his songs, Harrison's own words recount everything from his upbringing in Liverpool, to early Beatlemania, his spirituality and philosophy. This new extended version of the book now spans the complete length of Harrison's career in music, told in his words and through 141 songs with hand written lyric sheets faithfully reproduced in full color. Now stretching to 632 pages it features lyrics to more than 50 songs not previously included, as well as new photographs, many unpublished until now.

I Me Mine Book Launch and Exhibition

Subliminal Projects

1331 W. Sunset Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90026

Sunday, February 26

12-6 PM