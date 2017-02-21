Everybody Panic Release 'Our Last Goodbye' Live Video

The group, which was formed in 2012, features vocalist Ty (Gracie Jiu-Jitsu Black Belt) on vocals, guitarist Provo (Skinlab/Rikets), and drummer Levi (Anti-mortem)

The new live clip comes as the band is currently at CaviGold Studios in Orange, CA working on new music, videos and more. Tours will be announced soon for spring/summer 2017. Watch the video here.