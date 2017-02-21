Tool Working On Vocals For Long Awaited New Album

It has been over a decade since the band released their last studio album "10,000 Days" but last week the band updated fans via their website that frontman Maynard James Keenan is now working on the vocals for their new effort.

The site published this message to fans, "In speaking with Danny [Carey, drummer] last night, he told me that the band has temporarily moved some of their gear into a larger space (across town) where Maynard is working on vocals for some of the new Tool material.

"I'm sure that he has already been doing this to some extent, but now he has more room to breathe and a better vocal booth".