Korn and Shinedown Lead Seether's Rise Above Fest Lineup

This year's event will be taking place once again at Darling's Waterfront Pavilion in Bangor, Maine and is scheduled to happen on Saturday, July 22nd and Sunday, July 23rd

In addition to Friday headliners Korn and Saturday's top set from Shinedown, the festival also include performances from Seether, Stone Sour, Skillet, Falling in Reverse, Halestorm, Theory of a Deadman, Hellyeah, and All That Remains, and more.

The music festival was created by Seether to help raise awareness about suicide prevention following the death of frontman Shaun Morgan's brother. Shaun had this to say, "It's unbelievable we're in our fifth year of Rise Above Fest.

"We started this out as a way to give back and raise awareness. To have created something that our friends and fans believe in is really humbling. Every year it's grown and it's an honor to bring you a two-day experience. Can't wait to see you there."