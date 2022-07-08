Seether Recruit Gavin Rossdale For What Would You Do?

Seether have recruited Bush frontman Gavin Rossdale for a brand new version of the track "What Would You Do?," and have shared a visualizer for the single.
Shaun Morgan had this to say, "It's truly an honor for us to have Gavin sing on this new track as we have been fans of his for decades and we are humbled that he would even agree to be a part of it.
"He is an icon in rock music who brought an amazing performance to help elevate the song and we are extremely grateful to him". Watch the visualizer below:
Seether Deliver 'What Would You Do?' Video
Seether Announce Wasteland - The Purgatory EP
Seether Unplug For 'Bruised And Bloodied'
Seether Added To Rock Hall Of Fame Exhibit
