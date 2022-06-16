Seether Deliver 'What Would You Do?' Video

Cover art

Seether have released a music video for "What Would You Do?" which is a track from the upcoming deluxe edition of their most recent album, Si Vis Pacem, Para Bellum.

The video was directed by Jon Vulpine (Three Days Grace, Skillet, Backstreet Boys), "takes the band's well-known predilection for horror-film exhibitionism to a new level", according to the announcement.



Sis Vis Pacem, Para Bellum's Deluxe Edition features 22 tracks, including five previously unreleased tracks along with four tracks from last year's Wasteland - The Purgatory EP.

"What Would You Do?" follows last month's "Leech" as the deluxe edition's second focus track. The full collection is due July 1st, 2022. Watch the video below:

