Seether Expand 'Disclaimer' For 20th Anniversary

Seether has teamed up with Craft Recordings to celebrate the 20th anniversary of their debut album, "Disclaimer", by releasing expanded reissue on vinyl, CD, and digital.

The special reissues will be released on January 20th. The deluxe 3-LP or 2-CD packages will include original 12-track album plus a previously unreleased live recording of their full New Hampshire's Hampton Beach Casino concert in 2003.

The "Disclaimer (Deluxe Edition)" will also include a rare 2002 live acoustic cover of Nirvana's "Something in the Way," which was first issued as a B-side.

The 3-LP edition will be housed in a deluxe triple gatefold jacket, and both physical formats will include new liner notes from Katherine Turman (co-author of Louder Than Hell: The Definitive Oral History of Metal.)

Turman writes in the liner notes, "Out of strife, both in the members' personal lives and in navigating the new-to-them music business, arose indelible songs and a sound that would create a career.

"Plus, the pride of a nation; when Seether returned to play South Africa post-Disclaimer, people were grateful to them as essentially the first South African rock band to succeed outside its borders."

DISC 1:

"Gasoline"

"69 Tea"

"Fine Again"

"Needles"

"Driven Under"

"Pride"

"Sympathetic"

"Your Bore"

"Fade Away"

"Pig"

"F**k It"

"Broken"

"Something In The Way" (Live In The 99X Music Lounge, Atlanta, GA/Dec 13, 2002)

DISC 2:

"Gasoline" (Live At Hampton Beach Casino, Hampton, NH / April 18, 2003)

"69 Tea" (Live At Hampton Beach Casino, Hampton, NH / April 18, 2003)

"Needles" (Live At Hampton Beach Casino, Hampton, NH / April 18, 2003)

"Pride" (Live At Hampton Beach Casino, Hampton, NH / April 18, 2003)

"Driven Under" (Live At Hampton Beach Casino, Hampton, NH / April 18, 2003)

"Your Bore" (Live At Hampton Beach Casino, Hampton, NH / April 18, 2003)

"Pig" (Live At Hampton Beach Casino, Hampton, NH / April 18, 2003)

"Sympathetic" (Live At Hampton Beach Casino, Hampton, NH / April 18, 2003)

"Fine Again" (Live At Hampton Beach Casino, Hampton, NH / April 18, 2003)

"Hang On" (Live At Hampton Beach Casino, Hampton, NH / April 18, 2003)

"Burrito" (Live At Hampton Beach Casino, Hampton, NH / April 18, 2003)

"F**k It" (Live At Hampton Beach Casino, Hampton, NH / April 18, 2003)

"Broken" (Live At Hampton Beach Casino, Hampton, NH / April 18, 2003)

DISCLAIMER (DELUXE EDITION) TRACK LISTING (VINYL):

SIDE A:

"Gasoline"

"69 Tea"

"Fine Again"

"Needles"

"Driven Under"

"Pride"

SIDE B:

"Sympathetic"

"Your Bore"

"Fade Away"

"Pig"

"F**k It"

"Broken"

SIDE C:

"Gasoline" (Live At Hampton Beach Casino, Hampton, NH / April 18, 2003)

"69 Tea" (Live At Hampton Beach Casino, Hampton, NH / April 18, 2003)

"Needles" (Live At Hampton Beach Casino, Hampton, NH / April 18, 2003)

"Pride" (Live At Hampton Beach Casino, Hampton, NH / April 18, 2003)

SIDE D:

"Driven Under" (Live At Hampton Beach Casino, Hampton, NH / April 18, 2003)

"Your Bore" (Live At Hampton Beach Casino, Hampton, NH / April 18, 2003)

"Pig" (Live At Hampton Beach Casino, Hampton, NH / April 18, 2003)

SIDE E:

"Sympathetic" (Live At Hampton Beach Casino, Hampton, NH / April 18, 2003)

"Fine Again" (Live At Hampton Beach Casino, Hampton, NH / April 18, 2003)

"Hang On" (Live At Hampton Beach Casino, Hampton, NH / April 18, 2003)

SIDE F:

"Burrito" (Live At Hampton Beach Casino, Hampton, NH / April 18, 2003)

"F**k It" (Live At Hampton Beach Casino, Hampton, NH / April 18, 2003)

"Broken" (Live At Hampton Beach Casino, Hampton, NH / April 18, 2003)

"Something In The Way" (Live In The 99X Music Lounge, Atlanta, GA / Dec 13, 2002)

