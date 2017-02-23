Sean Kingston Denies Being Jumped In Migos Scuffle

"Look like I got jumped? S—. I look smooth as motherf----ing ice," Kingston tells the camera in the social media video, showing off his face and arms which have nary a scratch.

The assertion comes after TMZ circulated video showing Kingston being put in handcuffs after allegedly tussling with Migos. But Kingston wants to make sure the world knows that he's just fine. He and his buddies are having a good laugh over the whole claim. Read more here.