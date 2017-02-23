Home | News | Reviews | Day In Rock | Page Too | RockNewsWire | Singled Out | Feeds

Singled Out: Karma Club's Timelines
02-23-2017
Karma Club

Alternative rockers Karma Club are gearing up to release their Bruno Ellingham (Massive Attack) produced EP "Smile, It's Good For You" in March. We asked them to tell us about the lead single "Timelines". Here is the story:

The main Guitar riff in Timelines is what the song started out as, only it was originally a Piano riff that Tom wrote. We loved how it sounded and we knew we wanted to write a song around it, but it was an incredibly hard riff to play on Guitar! After two weeks of intense practicing and making the switch from Piano to Guitar, we were finally ready to write the rest of music around it that would result in 'Timelines'.

Tom's lyrics in this song are about being independent and not relying so much on others. While friends and partners are great, they can let you down sometimes and the only person that can truly decide on your happiness is yourself; this is essentially the message of 'Timelines'.

Writing 'Timelines' felt like a bit of a landmark for us, as it was the first song we wrote where we messed around with the formula and went for a more complex musical structure, and didn't follow the more traditional 'verse, chorus, verse, chorus, middle - 8, chorus' route that we had used before. We were really happy with the outcome and we feel proud to have it out as our debut single!

Hearing is believing. Now that you know the story behind the song, listen for yourself right here!

