The Warning Deliver New Song and Announce U.S. Headline Tour

Rock sister-trio from Monterrey, Mexico, The Warning, have shared a lyric video for their new single "Burnout" and have announced plans to hit the road this fall for a U.S. headline tour.
"Burnout" arrives ahead of the group's forthcoming album, "Keep Me Feed", which is set to be released on June 28th. Paulina "Pau" explained the title, "throughout the whole process, the work was consuming us. By impacting everything we did, the album kept us fed both creatively and personally. We're inviting other people to participate and consume it too."
The 'Keep Me Fed' US headline tour will be taking place this September & October, making stops in New York, Los Angeles, Nashville, and more, before joining Evanescence and Halestorm on tour in Canada.
The Warning Tour Dates
7/5 Arras, FR Main Square Festival
7/7 Barcelona, ES Barcelona Rock Festival
7/13 Madrid, Spain Mad Cool Festival
7/18 Bonona, IT Bonsai Garden Festival
7/20 Maidstone, UK Maidstone Festival
7/27 Abertillery, UK Steelhouse Festival
7/31 Wacken, GR Wacken Open Air Festival
8/1 Kostrzyn Nad Odra, PL Pol 'and' Rock Festival
8/3 Granichen, CH Open Air Granichen
8/5 Amsterdam, NL Melkweg Festival
8/30 Pryor, OK Rocklahoma Festival
9/13 Boston, MA Big Night Live
9/14 Baltimore, MD Rams Head Live!
9/16 New York, NY Warsaw
9/18 Cleveland, OH The Agora
9/21 Camden, NJ MMRBQ Radio Show
9/23 Pittsburgh, PA Thunderbird Café and Music Hall
9/24 Detroit, MI Majestic Theatre
9/26 Louisville, KY Louder Than Life Festival
9/27 Atlanta, GA Masquerade - Hell
9/28 Nashville, TN The Basement East
10/9 Los Angeles, CA The Bellwether
10/11 Sacramento, CA Aftershock Festival
10/15 Vancouver, CAN Rogers Arena (support Evanescence)
10/13 Kent, WA KISW Halloween Hullabaloo
10/16 Kelowna, CAN Prospera Place (support Evanescence)
10/18 Calgary, CAN Saddledome (support Evanescence)
10/20 Edmonton, CAN Rogers Place (support Evanescence)
10/22 Winnipeg, CAN Canada Life Centre (support Evanescence)
10/25 Montreal, CAN Bell Centre (support Evanescence)
10/26 Quebec, CAN Centre Videotron (support Evanescence)
10/28 Ottawa, CAN Canadian Tire Center (support Evanescence)
10/29 London, CAN Budweiser Gardens (support Evanescence)
10/30 Toronto, ON The Opera House
