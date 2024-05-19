Godsmack's 'Awake' Released On Double LP Remastered Vinyl For First Time Ever

(BHM) Godsmack have released AWAKE, their smash sophomore album, for the first time ever on 2LP remastered vinyl. Following the multi-platinum self-titled debut in 1998, Godsmack returned two years later in 2000 with an album that exceeded expectations as it featured fan favorites "Bad Magick," "Awake," and "Greed."

Building on the breakthrough success of their debut, the sophomore album's title track earned Godsmack their first Billboard #1 hit, and the track "Vampire" earned the band their first Grammy nomination.

In addition to the 2LP remastered vinyl, a limited-edition green color AWAKE vinyl with a special etched side also arrives today. The limited-edition green vinyl was met with huge demand and sold out entirely in presale, but fans who missed out can still purchase the new 2LP black vinyl remaster of the album.

Tracklisting:

Disc 1

Sick Of Life

Awake

Greed

Bad Magick

Goin' Down

Mistakes

Trippin'

Disc 2

Forgive Me

Vampires

The Journey

Spiral

