Godsmack's 'Awake' Released On Double LP Remastered Vinyl For First Time Ever

(BHM) Godsmack have released AWAKE, their smash sophomore album, for the first time ever on 2LP remastered vinyl. Following the multi-platinum self-titled debut in 1998, Godsmack returned two years later in 2000 with an album that exceeded expectations as it featured fan favorites "Bad Magick," "Awake," and "Greed."
Building on the breakthrough success of their debut, the sophomore album's title track earned Godsmack their first Billboard #1 hit, and the track "Vampire" earned the band their first Grammy nomination.
In addition to the 2LP remastered vinyl, a limited-edition green color AWAKE vinyl with a special etched side also arrives today. The limited-edition green vinyl was met with huge demand and sold out entirely in presale, but fans who missed out can still purchase the new 2LP black vinyl remaster of the album.
Tracklisting:
Disc 1
Sick Of Life
Awake
Greed
Bad Magick
Goin' Down
Mistakes
Trippin'
Disc 2
Forgive Me
Vampires
The Journey
Spiral
Godsmack's AWAKE Remastered For Double Vinyl Release
Shinedown, Godsmack and Breaking Benjamin Lead Inkcarceration Lineup
Godsmack's Sully Erna Talks Final Album, Rock Hall, Turning 55 and More - 2023 In Review
Godsmack Launching Stropped Down Tour
Staind Founding Member Jon Wysocki Dead At 53- Guns N' Roses 'Trying' To Make New Album Says Slash- more
Official Becoming Led Zeppelin Documentary Acquired For Theatrical Release- Head Automatica Returns With First New Song Since 2006- more
Jason Aldean's Toby Keith Tribute Goes Online, Lainey Wilson, Jelly Roll Celebrate ACM Wins- Kenny Chesney Does Surprise Duet With Megan Moroney- more
Hot In The City: Late Spring Concerts Coming to Arizona
Get To Know... Hippies and Cowboys
Travel News, Trips and Tips: More Road Trip Essentials
Sites and Sounds: Mutants Fest Coming to North Little Rock
Caught In The Act: Judas Priest Rocks Chicagoland
Staind Founding Member Jon Wysocki Dead At 53
Guns N' Roses 'Trying' To Make New Album Says Slash
The Warning Deliver New Song and Announce U.S. Headline Tour
The National Parks Stream New Song 'Wild Spirit'
The Used Share Title Song To Deluxe B-Sides Album 'MEDZ'
Godsmack's 'Awake' Released On Double LP Remastered Vinyl For First Time Ever
The Voice Champ Gina Miles Releases Cover Of Chris Isaak's 'Wicked Game'
Powerwolf Unleash '1589' Video