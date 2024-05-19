The National Parks Stream New Song 'Wild Spirit'

Indie rockers The National Parks have released a brand new single called "Wild Spirit" and they also revealed that they will be hitting the road for the Wild Spirit Tour this fall.
The band had this to say, "Over the last year or so I felt lost in a lot of ways. It felt like I was on a journey, navigating a forest I had never been through before and feeling unsure of where I was going. I would lay awake at night feeling the weight of the unknown and the insecurity of being in a place in my life that felt so foreign and vast.
"I found that process to be truly scary, but through it I was able to also find it beautiful and freeing as I let go and embraced the journey and stepped into the unknown.
"Wild Spirit is about how life changes. We're all hiking our own paths, constantly evolving, learning, growing and taking uncharted steps in the ever-changing wilderness of our lives. I guess I came to the realization that sometimes getting lost is the best way to find yourself."
Tour Dates
Saturday, May 18, 2024 - Prescott, AZ - Pure Imagination Music Festival
Friday, August 2, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza
Sunday, August 25, 2024 - Leicestershire, England - The Long Road Festival
Monday, August 26, 2024 - London, England - Lexington
Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - Glasgow, Scotland - King Tuts
Thursday, August 29, 2024 - Dublin, Ireland - The Grand Social
Friday, September 6, 2024 - Steamboat Springs, CO - Strings Music Pavilion
Saturday, September 7, 2024 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre
Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - Billings, MT - Pub Station
Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry
Thursday, September 12, 2024 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall
Saturday, September 14, 2024 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater
Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Idaho Falls, ID - Colonial Theater
Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater
Friday, September 27, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Neptune
Saturday, September 28, 2024 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall
Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone
Thursday, October 3, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room
Friday, October 4, 2024 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues
Friday, October 11, 2024 - Omaha, NE - The Slowdown
Saturday, October 12, 2024 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's
Sunday, October 13, 2024 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium
Tuesday, October 15, 2024 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note
Thursday, October 17, 2024 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall
Friday, October 18, 2024 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater
Saturday, October 19, 2024 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn
Sunday, October 20, 2024 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater
The National Parks Go Arena Rock With 'Trouble'
Singled Out: The National Parks' UFO
Singled Out: The National Parks' Wildflowers
