The National Parks Stream New Song 'Wild Spirit'

Indie rockers The National Parks have released a brand new single called "Wild Spirit" and they also revealed that they will be hitting the road for the Wild Spirit Tour this fall.

The band had this to say, "Over the last year or so I felt lost in a lot of ways. It felt like I was on a journey, navigating a forest I had never been through before and feeling unsure of where I was going. I would lay awake at night feeling the weight of the unknown and the insecurity of being in a place in my life that felt so foreign and vast.

"I found that process to be truly scary, but through it I was able to also find it beautiful and freeing as I let go and embraced the journey and stepped into the unknown.

"Wild Spirit is about how life changes. We're all hiking our own paths, constantly evolving, learning, growing and taking uncharted steps in the ever-changing wilderness of our lives. I guess I came to the realization that sometimes getting lost is the best way to find yourself."

Tour Dates

Saturday, May 18, 2024 - Prescott, AZ - Pure Imagination Music Festival

Friday, August 2, 2024 - Chicago, IL - Lollapalooza

Sunday, August 25, 2024 - Leicestershire, England - The Long Road Festival

Monday, August 26, 2024 - London, England - Lexington

Tuesday, August 27, 2024 - Glasgow, Scotland - King Tuts

Thursday, August 29, 2024 - Dublin, Ireland - The Grand Social

Friday, September 6, 2024 - Steamboat Springs, CO - Strings Music Pavilion

Saturday, September 7, 2024 - Denver, CO - Gothic Theatre

Tuesday, September 10, 2024 - Billings, MT - Pub Station

Wednesday, September 11, 2024 - Great Falls, MT - The Newberry

Thursday, September 12, 2024 - Boise, ID - Treefort Music Hall

Saturday, September 14, 2024 - Sandy, UT - Sandy Amphitheater

Thursday, September 19, 2024 - Idaho Falls, ID - Colonial Theater

Thursday, September 26, 2024 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater

Friday, September 27, 2024 - Seattle, WA - Neptune

Saturday, September 28, 2024 - Eugene, OR - WOW Hall

Wednesday, October 2, 2024 - Berkeley, CA - Cornerstone

Thursday, October 3, 2024 - Los Angeles, CA - Lodge Room

Friday, October 4, 2024 - San Diego, CA - House of Blues

Friday, October 11, 2024 - Omaha, NE - The Slowdown

Saturday, October 12, 2024 - Des Moines, IA - Wooly's

Sunday, October 13, 2024 - Milwaukee, WI - Vivarium

Tuesday, October 15, 2024 - Columbia, MO - Blue Note

Thursday, October 17, 2024 - Oklahoma City, OK - Beer City Music Hall

Friday, October 18, 2024 - Dallas, TX - The Kessler Theater

Saturday, October 19, 2024 - Austin, TX - Scoot Inn

Sunday, October 20, 2024 - Houston, TX - The Heights Theater

