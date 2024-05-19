(Freeman Promotions) Powerwolf presents the long-awaited first single from their upcoming studio album, 'Wake Up The Wicked', out July 26, 2024 via Napalm Records. "1589" tells the story of Peter Stump, who lived near Cologne, Germany in the 16th century and is known today as the Werewolf of Bedburg.
After being defamed as a werewolf, the farmer confessed to several murders under torture and was cruelly executed on October 31, 1589. This morbid story has fascinated people all over the world ever since and has been picked up by National Geographic, among others.
For the video for "1589", Powerwolf traveled to England to stage Stump's fate in the dark woods in a cinematic way. With carefully selected locations, countless actors and crew members, and impressive special effects, it marks the most elaborate music video production in the band's history to date - and thus offers a worthy first taste of what fans can expect with 'Wake Up The Wicked.'
Powerwolf Unleash '1589' Video