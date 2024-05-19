The Used Share Title Song To Deluxe B-Sides Album 'MEDZ'

(Big Picture Media) The Used have announced a deluxe b-side album MEDZ, set for release on June 21 via Big Noise. Including previously released singles "People Are Vomit" and "F*** You", MEDZ offers eight new, never-before-heard singles from The Used from the Toxic Positivity writing sessions with John Feldmann in 2022 and 2023.

Alongside the announcement, The Used have released the title track of the upcoming album, "MEDZ". The track, with its bouncing, catchy rhythm paired with existential lyrics sung in frontman robbietheused's unique and enticing voice, is quintessential The Used.

Vocalist robbietheused shared a quote from C.S. Lewis to give a deeper meaning to the collection of b-sides: "Mental pain is less dramatic than physical pain, but it is more common and also more hard to bear. The frequent attempt to conceal mental pain increases the burden: it is easier to say "My tooth is aching" than to say 'My heart is broken.'"

MEDZ Tracklist:

1. MEDZ

2. F*** You

3. People Are Vomit

4. Sisyphus

5. Depression Personified

6. Terrified

7. Before I Leave

8. Take Yourself Out

9. Tell Me

10. Pain is My Therapy

Related Stories

Ringo Starr Reunited with John Lennon's Lost 1965 Help! Guitar Found in an Attic After 50 Years

The Funeral Portrait Recruit The Used's Bert McCracken For 'You're So Ugly When You Cry'

The Used, Story Of The Year and Amira Elfeky Plot Summer Tour

AC/DC's Back In Black Inspires Murder Mysteries Including New Jack Reacher Tale

News > The Used