Chris Martin Duets With George Michael At Brit Awards

Midway through the song Michael appeared on the video screen behind Martin and the two traded verses and sang the chorus together. The song was released by Michael in 2014 on his Symphonica album.

Coldplay singer Chris Martin duets with recording of George Michael and brings the crowd to tears. #BRITs2017 https://t.co/Ebo8OXqv2h— Yahoo Celebrity UK (@YahooCelebUK) February 22, 2017 Watch a clip here.