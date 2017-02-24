Dexter and Lazarus Star Tributes David Bowie At Brit Awards

The actor, who is best known for the role of the title character of the series Dexter, gave a speech that was funny, sincere and paid tribute to Ziggy Stardust's personal and professional integrity.

'If David Bowie could be here tonight, he probably wouldn't be here tonight," said the Dexter star. "But since he can't be here tonight, I'm here tonight on his behalf and behalf of his family to accept this testament to a man beholden to nothing but his own boundless imagination and daring, who's ever expanding artistic vitality simultaneously soothes us and sears us and astonishes us."

'Maybe he is here tonight, I don't know," Hall continued. "But I'm honored to stand before you and acknowledge the potency of his work and if I may also, to acknowledge David's kindness and generosity and enthusiasm will forever inspire me to be a better man, on his behalf thank you." Watch Hall's heartfelt tribute here.