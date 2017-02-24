Migos and Sean Kingston Fight Leads To Arrest

The reported fight between the rap stars took place outside of the Sands Expo &Convention Center in Las Vegas at the time the shot was fired. No one was injured but an arrest was made.

While the Kingston and the three members of Migos: Quavo, Takeoff and Offset, were not identified as suspects in the case, Billboard reports that 28 year-old Mioses Johnson is facing charges of "felony assault with a weapon and carrying a firearm without a permit", as well as a misdemeanor charge for the alleged discharge of a gun where persons may be endangered. Read more here.