Brett Eldredge Releases New Song 'Somethin' I'm Good At'

In the song, Eldredge details all the things he's terrible at doing. "I'm a real bad liar/ I'm a burnt toast kind of guy 'er/ If I try to build a fire, I'll burn the woods/ I ain't a mover or a shaker/ Can't keep up with the pacer/ Never met a dance floor that ever did me any good," he sings in the opening verse. But he is good at putting a smile on people's faces.

"It's exciting to write and record a song that captures this side of me and this song is full of life and excitement," Eldredge said about the song in a statement. "I hope everyone feels the way I do about it and I hope it puts a smile on your face when you hear it as you're driving down the road or unloading the dishwasher or whatever you're doing, I just hope it makes you happy." Check out the song here.