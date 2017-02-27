Calisus Streaming New Single 'Six Feet of Lies'

Frontman Zach Constable had this to say about the song, "Six Feet of Lies can have a very different meaning to a lot of different people. It all comes down to what the person is going through in their life.

"The main relation to the song is getting away from and ridding of whatever you're going through, burying it deep down six feet under to move on. I feel the anthem style of the chorus is what makes it so easy for people to catch on and sing along to.

"By the end, they know every word and are singing them out. Every musician knows that feeling when the crowd sings along to your songs. It makes me that much more amped up for each and every show, to get out there and share your message." Listen here.