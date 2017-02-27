The Yardbirds Launching U.S. Spring Tour

The spring tour is scheduled to kick off on March 4th in Melbourne, FL at the King Center and will be wrapping up on July 7th in Atlantic City, NJ at Resorts Casino.

The current lineup of the iconic group is led by founding member Jim McCarty and features guitarist Johnny A, bassist Kenny Aaronson, singer/blues harpist/percussionist Myke Scavone, and lead singer/guitarist John Idan.

The Yardbirds U.S. Spring Tour Dates:

March 4 - Melbourne, FL - King Center

March 5 - St. Petersburg, FL - Palladium

March 7 - Coral Springs, FL - Coral Springs Center For The Arts

March 9 - The Villages, FL - Savannah Center

May 27 - Simi Valley, CA - Simi Valley Cajun & Blues Fest

May 28 - Oroville, CA - Feather Falls Casino

May 30 & 31 - Oakland, CA - Yoshi's

June 3 - Lake Tahoe, NV - Harrah's Casino

June 4 - Seattle, WA - Triple Door

June 7 - Del Mar, CA - San Diego County Fair

June 10 - Indio, CA - Fantasy Springs Casino

June 16 - Chattanooga, TN - River Bend Festival

July 7 - Atlantic City, NJ - Resorts Casino