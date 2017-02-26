Nirvana Classics Getting Bluegrass Makeover (Week in Review)

The album will see the seasoned bluegrass covers act rework (and rejig, if you will) eleven Nirvana classics, twenty-six years after the release of Cobain and Co.'s groundbreaking grunge document Nevermind.

Iron Horse, who have already recorded and released similar homages to Metallica, Black Sabbath, Led Zeppelin, Van Halen, Guns N' Roses (and funnily enough, even Modest Mouse and Kanye West), will bring the banjo and mandolin treatment to Cobain/Nirvana classics like 'All Apologies', 'In Bloom', 'Pennyroyal Tea' and 'Come As You Are', among others. Sadly, there's no 'Smells Like Teen Spirit' on the track listing.